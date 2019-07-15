Capital Planning Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $425,219 as Stock Value Rose; New England Research & Management Raised Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake by $396,900; Stock Price Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 2.30M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 1.09M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Invest Co owns 79,049 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Williams Jones And Associate Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Burney Communications holds 1.74% or 394,350 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 740 shares stake. Raymond James Na invested in 0.05% or 13,188 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ancora Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Adirondack reported 940 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company reported 15,566 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 21,771 shares stake. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 25,740 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 15,291 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.56 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares to 36,530 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,975 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).