Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $938,618 as Stock Rose; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Cut by $1.29 Million Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 17,427 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 32,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 66,561 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT DOCU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Care Reports 30% Increase in Year-over-Year Prescriptions Filled During April 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 09/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT EVLO.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 02/04/2018 – Centrify VP of Product Strategy David McNeely to Speak at NCSA and Nasdaq Cybersecurity Summit; 23/05/2018 – FPC: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM FINDS NO REASON TO CONTEST PROPOSED BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Atossa Genetics Regains NASDAQ Compliance; 26/03/2018 – Colt Resources announces sale of winery; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $100; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 3.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,144 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership invested in 2.06M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 17.31 million shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,354 shares. 715,000 are owned by Amer Group. First Natl reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comerica Bank holds 0.27% or 514,788 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 12.39M shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 7.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.92% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stifel Corporation owns 451,587 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 3.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 494,518 shares. Oldfield Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 396,983 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares to 1,932 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.82 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: NHLD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq July 2019 Volumes – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nasdaq, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney owns 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,504 shares. 200,026 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Pggm Invests holds 301,841 shares. Dupont Capital reported 1,100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Hexavest reported 165,902 shares stake. Gabelli Com Inv Advisers has 0.07% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 2,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 92 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested in 5,444 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 824,655 shares. Findlay Park Llp invested 1.51% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Churchill Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 55,143 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 94,041 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).