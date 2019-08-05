Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Valuation Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) Shares Declined While Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 137,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 150,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.32M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares to 278,813 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

