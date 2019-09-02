Capital Planning Advisors Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $751,872; Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding in Viad (VVI) by $354,368

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 78,718 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viad Corp Announces Plans to Develop Third FlyOver Attraction – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Financial Post” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.59 million for 9.50 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.46 million are held by Moab Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 19,959 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Aqr Llc accumulated 17,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 13,464 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 39,173 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0.01% or 712,086 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 192,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 7,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.62M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 1.30M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 7,482 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Services holds 9,564 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Linscomb & Williams owns 39,550 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 52,384 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Connable Office reported 31,885 shares. Monetary Gru accumulated 24,893 shares. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 200 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited holds 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,542 shares. Moreover, Jensen Inc has 4.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.18M shares. First Foundation has invested 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 13,994 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 3,410 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co holds 0% or 232 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).