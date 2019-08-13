Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Upped Its Stake by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Increased Stake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 338% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 9,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) by 107 shares to 158 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 13,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,286 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 261 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Century holds 0.43% or 1.20M shares. Westfield Mgmt LP holds 1.08% or 398,084 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 838 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd stated it has 1,040 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company holds 0.73% or 229,228 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,308 were accumulated by National Bank Hapoalim Bm. Kbc Nv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83,355 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Montag A & Assoc has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 13,308 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 871 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.14% or 14,007 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,381 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.37% stake. M&R Mgmt holds 200 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com owns 7,030 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Epoch Inv Prtn Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.13% stake. Bollard Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 607,975 shares stake. 1,802 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).