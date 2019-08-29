Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Position Upped by Royal Bank Of Canada; Fnb Pa (FNB) Valuation Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $8.58 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 294.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 43,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 758,154 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, down from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.55M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C. Shares for $6,109 were bought by Bena Pamela A on Wednesday, July 31. 2,500 shares valued at $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.20 million for 9.16 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Guggenheim Limited Liability has 117,818 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com reported 21,567 shares stake. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 14,575 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 11,831 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. National Bank Of America De owns 3.01 million shares. Fincl Advantage reported 532,574 shares or 4.03% of all its holdings. Polaris Capital Management Limited has 242,880 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank Trust accumulated 0% or 602 shares. Invesco accumulated 2.80 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 23,265 are held by Botty Investors Ltd Llc. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 64,749 shares.

