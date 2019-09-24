Capital One Finl Com (COF) Shares Declined While Tnb Financial Has Raised Holding by $300,870; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Athena Capital Advisors Llc

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 9.33 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 141,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, up from 138,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 2.68M shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 611,990 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,984 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 3.50 million shares. Pitcairn reported 0.08% stake. Meeder Asset Inc owns 784 shares. California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.28% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 564 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 66,973 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Tompkins Corporation invested in 400 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alethea Management Limited Liability Co reported 116,176 shares or 6.87% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 6,941 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 1.5% stake. 9,362 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Argent Capital Ltd stated it has 4.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 23,700 were reported by Horseman Management Limited. Sumitomo Life accumulated 95,882 shares. Jones Fin Lllp reported 130,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Com holds 0.95% or 1.53 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 125,850 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 55,267 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj owns 6,044 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Incorporated Inc has 6,396 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 504,858 shares. Selway Asset invested 3.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers has 86,883 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 3.51M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio.