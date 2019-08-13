Capital One Finl Com (COF) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Its Position by $2.54 Million; Teton Advisors Raised Position in Union Bankshares New Com (UBSH) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 31,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 181,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 1.30M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (UBSH) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 23,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 60,413 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 36,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 04/05/2018 – UBSH SAYS UNION BANK & TRUST PRESIDENT TO BE SENIOR EVP; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust to Together Offer Residential Mortgages; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR NET LOSS WAS 11.37 BLN RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 GUIDANCE: UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR REGS AT MS+140AREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner owns 12,741 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 27 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 0.2% or 10,128 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zeke Capital Ltd Llc reported 17,731 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Limited Company reported 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 319,442 are owned by Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Incorporated. 7,977 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.26% or 820,000 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 864,870 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,749 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

