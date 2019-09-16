Capital One Finl Com (COF) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding by $428,490 as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Stock Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered by $634,676 Its Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 47,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 9.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 75,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, down from 80,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 1.14 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Could The Recent Data Breach Affect Capital One’s Stock? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.22 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

