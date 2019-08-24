Capital One Finl Com (COF) Position Has Raised by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Quantitative Investment Management Stake in Fossil Group (FOSL) Has Increased by $559,000 as Stock Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 108.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The hedge fund held 82,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 39,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 1.22 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Provides 2Q Guidance and Updates Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 268,840 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The California-based Affinity Investment Ltd has invested 1.5% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mason Street Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 66,749 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 675 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc stated it has 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Connable Office holds 0.29% or 18,231 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 9,302 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 45,179 are held by Leuthold Llc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Atria Invests Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,543 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,308 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.12% or 415,542 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 629,670 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 444,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,100 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 10,549 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 23,119 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 137,440 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Moreover, Caprock Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 19,045 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,622 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Trust owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) or 1.48M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,699 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 24,500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 49,400 shares. Renaissance Llc invested in 2.02M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $48,500 activity.