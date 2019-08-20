Capital One Finl (COF) Valuation Declined While Basswood Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $66.64 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.23M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 226,436 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 360.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 480,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 614,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18M, up from 133,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 624,750 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 3,980 shares. Aspiriant Ltd reported 5,181 shares. 12,616 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Brinker Cap holds 0.03% or 9,819 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,886 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Payden And Rygel accumulated 1,969 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 12,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 94,270 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,084 shares. 142,810 were accumulated by Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc. Johnson Group Incorporated owns 14,834 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 31,827 were accumulated by Cna. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,785 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 671,977 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 125,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,172 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares to 153,404 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colony Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,754 shares. Texas Yale holds 778,836 shares. 22,213 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company. Endurance Wealth reported 19,235 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 586,750 shares stake. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 611,349 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 13,507 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 81,700 shares. 13,000 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr. Country Club Com Na holds 0.05% or 7,311 shares. Private Company Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Starr holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 110,000 shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Company New York accumulated 6,310 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acg Wealth reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).