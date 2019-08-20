Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Price Declined While Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Smith (A O) (AOS)

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.47. About 937,972 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Smith (A O) Corp (AOS) by 431.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 103,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Smith (A O) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 543,063 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 21,877 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% stake. Northern stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 8,865 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Df Dent & invested in 191,926 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 2,941 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 90,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 983,374 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 538 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,825 shares to 253,553 shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,325 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 585,239 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.16% or 160,877 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 25,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 988,268 are owned by Fisher Asset Ltd Co. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 760,636 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.32% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Community Bancshares Na accumulated 675 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Everence Capital owns 10,660 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 122,237 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 71,776 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 183,629 shares.