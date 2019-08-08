Capital One Finl (COF) Stake Maintained by Central Securities Corp; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Held by Df Dent & Co Inc

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 554,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.69 million, up from 537,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $348.63. About 403,672 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 2.49M shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MoneyLion Launches Instacash, A Safe Alternative To The Payday Loan – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital One sees billions in lost value after hack â€” and its headaches are likely to continue – bizjournals.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.03% stake. Cleararc Cap holds 0.17% or 11,368 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natixis has 0.32% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 629,660 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 440,252 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.24% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% or 9,500 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.15% or 760,636 shares. Assetmark stated it has 34,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.09% or 217,866 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 796,816 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,499 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 7,779 shares. North Star Investment Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 720 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 346,310 shares. Asset One accumulated 49,440 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 35,926 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 690 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 136 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs owns 17,314 shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 14,799 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability holds 3.51% or 42,289 shares in its portfolio. Central Securities Corporation invested 3.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sageworth Co owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rampart Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,542 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,910 shares to 4,324 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,456 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).