Capital One Finl (COF) Stake Boosted by Nfc Investments Llc; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 3.60M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 2.74 million shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Stockton reported 14,050 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 278,020 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Co holds 4,790 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 79,415 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lvw Advisors holds 5,168 shares. Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.95% stake. 6,169 are held by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc. Gmt Cap Corp invested in 0.08% or 23,320 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 24,758 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bbva Compass Savings Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 3,969 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,285 shares to 66,336 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,731 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 0.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mackenzie Financial has 83,203 shares. 34,476 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. France-based Natixis has invested 0.32% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pinnacle Prns Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 54,588 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 3,367 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 10,128 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 10,996 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Royal London Asset Management holds 192,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,931 shares. Adage Grp Limited has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Continental Advsrs Lc has invested 2.82% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).