Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined While Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.80M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 90 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51B, down from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 266 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs. St Germain D J Inc invested in 3,980 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Bank Of America De has 0.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Johnson Gp Inc accumulated 14,834 shares. Advantage reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Peddock Capital Limited Liability holds 11,122 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company holds 0.01% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 110,000 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 65 shares. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.67% or 42,869 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested 2.99% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Schroder Invest Gru has invested 0.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 698 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 264 shares stake. 11,022 were accumulated by Wms Partners Llc.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares to 14,611 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 4,958 shares. Bryn Mawr has 0.95% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 92,276 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 13,745 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 34,116 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company has 1,547 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.33% stake. Prudential holds 803,132 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Merchants reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corp has 6,084 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 9,984 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Lc invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 126,715 shares. 2,711 are held by Perritt.