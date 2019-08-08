Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Fine Capital Partners LP Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Boosted by $8.67 Million as Market Value Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 1806.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 133,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 141,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 1.98M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 279,845 shares traded or 90.67% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14,797 shares to 48,338 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 17,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,294 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ckw Financial Group owns 2,300 shares. 2,861 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc owns 23,724 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 974,972 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,319 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.29% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,731 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% or 200 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 23,336 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 35 shares. Fsi Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.85% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Choate Inv Advsr has 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 13,463 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 900,134 were reported by Invesco Limited. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Legal & General Group Public Lc accumulated 0% or 44,801 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 8,238 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 207,907 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 222,559 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 121,157 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 753 shares. Citigroup owns 13,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 862,285 are held by River Road Asset Limited Liability.