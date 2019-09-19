Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Boosted Position by $801,630; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $725,192 as Market Value Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 19,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 1.37M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

