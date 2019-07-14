Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Edgewood Management Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 15,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901.48 million, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former Capital One exec selling art deco-inspired estate for $4.1M – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 10,411 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 1,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 0.37% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.17% or 11,368 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 698 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 6,853 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund reported 9,302 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 268,840 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 11,514 shares. 83,675 were accumulated by American Ins Co Tx. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nfc Invs holds 3.3% or 136,755 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Disney Stock Dip as Shares Touch 52-Week Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 383 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 75,531 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 5,627 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp owns 774 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1,062 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,428 shares. 55,037 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Davenport & Limited stated it has 1,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc holds 631 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 32,000 shares. Partner Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wharton Business Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,000 shares.