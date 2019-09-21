Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Decreased Stake; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Bruker Com (BRKR) by $694,379

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bruker Corp Com (BRKR) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 14,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 9,729 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bruker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 296,647 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR)

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8,363 shares to 24,928 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc Com by 288,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies I Com.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $59.52 million for 28.64 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.90M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,569 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 266,167 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). 60,000 were reported by Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,000 shares. Ftb invested in 528 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 404,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 350,194 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 4,100 shares. Culbertson A N Incorporated owns 12,467 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 9,979 are held by Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 20,891 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,451 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0.07% or 304,122 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 683 Capital Limited Com stated it has 246,000 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 200,905 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Parkside Fin Financial Bank & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Victory Cap owns 52,879 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 3,025 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com reported 241,554 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 398,308 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 6.21% stake.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.