Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Position; Capwealth Advisors Has Cut Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $595,375; Share Price Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 62,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,929 shares to 614,464 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.