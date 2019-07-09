Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Stake; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Declined While Broadview Advisors Increased Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 27,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 729,192 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 132,573 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: N. Robert Hammer Anticipated to Remain as Chmn After Successor Appointed; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINATES FOUR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR A MULTI-YEAR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, COMPRISED OF AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 18,150 shares to 69,850 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 922,874 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 43,197 shares. 31,233 were accumulated by Boston Prtnrs. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,074 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 67,727 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 1,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,404 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.12% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 25,631 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Advsr Asset owns 556 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 31,019 shares. Caxton Associates Lp has 0.09% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 9,691 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. 7,500 shares were sold by SMITH GARY B, worth $510,000. 11,295 shares were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J, worth $767,597 on Tuesday, February 5. WALKER DAVID F had sold 3,888 shares worth $264,112 on Tuesday, February 5. Merrill Gary also sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares. 64,167 shares were sold by BUNTE AL, worth $4.35 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 38,365 shares to 6,582 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne reported 28,982 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech reported 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Paragon Management Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,584 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.21% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 78,846 shares. Davis Prtnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Com owns 871 shares. Westpac Banking reported 83,699 shares. Kempner Cap Management Incorporated holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 45,871 shares. Brown Advisory owns 39,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 8,623 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru Com invested 0.21% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Svcs Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Loews has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,370 shares. Natixis reported 0.32% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).