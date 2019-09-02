Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Stake by $2.20 Million as Stock Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Has Trimmed by $342,070 as Market Valuation Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 27,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 56,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $324.10M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares to 138,015 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,872 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Com holds 0.21% or 2,926 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 760,636 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.29% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Synovus Finance Corp reported 56,259 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 271,220 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 19,383 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7 shares. Mount Vernon Md holds 2,988 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,393 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3.12M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).