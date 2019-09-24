Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Lifted Its Stake; As Empire St Rlty Tr Cl A (ESRT) Stock Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (ESRT) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 104,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.82M, up from 963,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 6,780 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 64,907 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,815 shares to 6,211 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 25,371 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Comml Bank Of America De holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 750 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 212,434 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 113,959 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 133,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 113,093 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech has 11,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cipher LP holds 37,872 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 73,523 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Transamerica Inc owns 5,786 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Port Management stated it has 0.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Peddock Advisors Lc holds 11,139 shares. South State invested in 0.88% or 84,613 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt holds 10,218 shares. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 1.37% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 95,041 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 77,109 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.04% or 5,069 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 294,421 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 930,506 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,993 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,316 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.2% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).