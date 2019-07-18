Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Position by $679,104; Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose While Td Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $9.83 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.45M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1156.16. About 237,768 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 18,758 shares. Finemark Bancshares And reported 72,351 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Reliance Communications Of Delaware has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,556 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Lc owns 79,932 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.04% or 9,382 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 60,959 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,537 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 70,000 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 48,843 shares stake. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 21,787 are held by Mufg Americas. Linscomb And Williams holds 5,316 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 93,205 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.24 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.