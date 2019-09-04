Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $303,150

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 1.30M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Partners has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 798,430 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 7,233 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 100 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% or 16,484 shares. 5,320 are held by Reliant Mgmt Ltd Llc. 6,716 are owned by Syntal Cap Prns Limited Com. Longer Invs reported 2.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swedbank has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,696 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 127,118 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Com has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 4,041 are owned by Catalyst Cap Lc. The New York-based Bbr Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.26% or 5,405 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37,726 shares to 37,962 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

