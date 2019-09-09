Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Position as Market Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 69,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 86,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.59 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 6,549 shares in its portfolio. Prudential owns 0.33% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.40M shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). E&G Advsr LP has 4,544 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Bank accumulated 3,932 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 313 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 35.39 million shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 41,540 shares in its portfolio. 34,230 are held by Assetmark. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fmr Llc reported 0.18% stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Inc invested in 5,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,422 shares to 110,178 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 727,044 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 791 are held by Capital Limited Lc. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability holds 100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 17,200 shares stake. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 179,491 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability accumulated 64,903 shares. Assetmark owns 131 shares. Investors reported 4.46M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 376,882 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 21,532 shares stake.

