Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Holding; Parkwood Holding In Novartis Ag (NVS) Was Increased

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 670,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.85 million, up from 585,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 806,451 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 66,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 134,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 67,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/03/2018 – Novartis case committee to meet in Parliament behind closed; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 16/05/2018 – Novartis lawyer departs over Cohen deal; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 235,300 shares to 630,938 shares, valued at $57.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 209,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 3,357 shares to 4,848 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,302 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

