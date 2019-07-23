Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Position by $9.25 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 2.75 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 107,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.71M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 624,689 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 148,800 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.53M shares. City Hldg has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rbf Llc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.19% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bollard Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,706 shares. Culbertson A N & Company invested in 11,782 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Burt Wealth holds 0.01% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 54,929 shares. Brinker invested in 0.03% or 9,819 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 71,776 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 585,239 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Continental Advisors Limited Company holds 74,339 shares. Assets Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 78,670 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,637 shares to 218,564 shares, valued at $62.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senseonics Hldgs Inc Com by 200,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com C Braves Grp.

