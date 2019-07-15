Capital One Finl (COF) Position Maintained by Valley National Advisers Inc; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Rose, Luminus Management Has Increased by $42.95 Million Its Stake

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 32,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.50 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72M, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.90 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A holds 227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Community Bancorp Na holds 675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 761 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,861 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 25,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,497 shares. 302,495 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 263,884 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,379 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 91,023 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 820,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 361 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,107 shares to 11,624 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs holds 0% or 17,551 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 101,840 shares. 286,404 were reported by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 521,993 shares. 19,734 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,859 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 17,405 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% stake. Luminus Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5.97 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 446,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 25,695 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 113,400 are held by Adams Natural Resources Fund. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 965,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $101.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:TOO) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.