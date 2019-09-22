Capital One Finl (COF) Position Boosted by Rbf Capital Llc; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Cut Its Position by $26.03 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.96M shares traded or 144.79% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.03M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 368,435 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 8,034 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 147,675 are held by Zweig. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability owns 4.35 million shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0.29% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 278,900 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 1,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 440,981 shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.02% or 170,200 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,800 shares. 105 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. 291 were reported by Clearbridge. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability has 25,380 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 36,708 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 80,711 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.18% or 3,515 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.89M shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Llc reported 3,851 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested 2.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&R Management stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ally Fin stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 188,948 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 61,990 shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Jefferies accumulated 0% or 1,663 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 5.99 million shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).