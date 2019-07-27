Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Rose While Weybosset Research & Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.37 Million; P-A-W Capital Lifted Its Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Share Price Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20M shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital holds 33,386 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trellus Management Com Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 494,299 shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 488,031 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc has 422,604 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 75,705 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 34,195 shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 790,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Capital holds 0.79% or 287,935 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 24,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 3,440 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 91,023 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 17,663 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Shelton Management accumulated 361 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 93,205 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,276 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co accumulated 31,070 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 261,282 shares in its portfolio. 227 are held by Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 78,846 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 727,938 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 178,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.