Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Rose While Central Securities Has Lifted by $2.43 Million Its Position; Unisys (UIS) Holder Phocas Financial Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 569,571 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Lc reported 8,811 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 2,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.4% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). St Germain D J invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.14% or 3.70M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 415,542 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.91 million shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 95,307 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr reported 882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Putnam Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.88 million shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd holds 42,158 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 81,053 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Unisys (UIS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Unisys Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Inder M. Singh, Appointment of Controller Mike Thomson as Interim CFO – GuruFocus.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Unisys Corp. Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 18,469 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 8.11 million shares. Vertex One Asset invested in 1.45% or 575,813 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 39,734 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 535,756 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 19,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Com holds 0% or 24,930 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity holds 20,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 155,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Com holds 0.06% or 25,348 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 146,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation owns 628,571 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares. 78,700 were reported by Glacier Peak Cap.