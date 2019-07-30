Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Upped by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; Bokf Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 379.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 4,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.27% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 8.97M shares traded or 361.91% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Bokf increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 9,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40M, up from 131,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.91. About 7.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,641 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,839 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Llc reported 4.22M shares. Indexiq Advsr invested in 54,929 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 585,239 shares. Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 3,444 shares. 544,580 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.04% or 32,733 shares. Bancorp invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 275,971 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.13% or 829,221 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 38,985 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 361,701 shares. Motco accumulated 0.01% or 670 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stralem Comm holds 3.3% or 43,285 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc accumulated 53,833 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,986 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,206 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakbrook Investments Lc has 99,717 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 102,423 shares. 3.22M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,342 shares. Karp Cap Management owns 13,698 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 86,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Com owns 122,732 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.06M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

