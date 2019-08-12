Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Held by Basswood Capital Management Llc; Bain Capital Investors Holding in Genpact Limited (G) Decreased by $297.51 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 360.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 480,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 614,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18M, up from 133,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 2.00M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 93,963 shares to 194,328 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 850,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One lands a megastar as its new pitchman, er, -woman – Washington Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.