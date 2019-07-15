Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Held by 683 Capital Management Llc; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Rose While Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $514,077

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.50 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 171,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 988,425 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 17.41 million shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 195,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 635,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares to 639,133 shares, valued at $33.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

