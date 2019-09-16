Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Has Increased by Diversified Investment Strategies Llc; As Cray (CRAY) Stock Price Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $8.13 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 340,788 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 239,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 132,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 371,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.98 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glazer Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). First Washington Corp reported 371 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Sei Invests stated it has 34,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 154,383 were reported by Barclays Plc. Pentwater Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,245 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Citigroup invested in 0% or 57,210 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 39,774 shares. Everence Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 6,960 shares. 110,000 are owned by Polar Asset Prtnrs. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd holds 0.02% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 24,634 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 27,912 shares to 320,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 12,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.07% or 13,397 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 19,739 shares. Doliver LP has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Burke & Herbert Bancshares & stated it has 0.23% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Perkins Coie Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 463 shares. 546,976 are held by Alyeska Invest Gru L P. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt Co has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 67,785 shares. Dorsey And Whitney accumulated 0.08% or 5,371 shares. Allstate accumulated 5,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 72,611 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Co. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Mercantile Co invested in 945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.14% or 810,351 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.