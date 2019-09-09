Capital One Finl (COF) Holding Has Boosted by At Bancorp; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 284,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65 million, up from 282,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – UK DMO names banks for sale of 2071 gilt in mid-May; 08/03/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4 EUROS FROM 3.8 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 30/05/2018 – Goldman’s Ex-Brazil Chief Leme Jumps to Young Hedge Fund Vinland; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

At Bancorp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.26 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 936 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,289 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,527 shares to 105,486 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,179 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).