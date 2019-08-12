Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Suntrust Banks Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Million; Parsons Capital Management Cut Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $981,640 as Share Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 1.87 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 12,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 375,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.68M, down from 388,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 1.72M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts, California-based fund reported 451,054 shares. Palladium Llc owns 9,170 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 692,882 shares. First Tru Communications holds 0.09% or 11,480 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,637 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 2,188 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability holds 150 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 66,858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.04% or 5,316 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company reported 214 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 670 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 117,559 shares. Cap reported 37.09M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct stated it has 3.63% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,186 shares to 35,340 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One sees billions in lost value after hack â€” and its headaches are likely to continue – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares to 11,028 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).