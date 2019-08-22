Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Its Holding by $510,300; Atwood & Palmer Lowered Cdw (CDW) Holding by $448,704; Valuation Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69 million, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 457,706 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 2.00M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 237,924 shares. Raymond James And reported 282,967 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 196,711 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 28,887 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited invested 0.2% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fjarde Ap reported 54,601 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 293 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 8.94 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 136,744 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.39M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP stated it has 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 1.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested in 83,203 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inc has 0.58% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 214 shares stake. Natl Insur Co Tx accumulated 83,675 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,957 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Of Virginia Va invested in 11,965 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Da Davidson accumulated 32,366 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 280,778 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Services Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 271,220 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 6.64M shares. Advisory Services Net Lc accumulated 20,367 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 8,079 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc). Assetmark Inc invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 2,861 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

