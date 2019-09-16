Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Holding by $556,020; Parthenon Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased as Share Price Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 48,410 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 54,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 565,044 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 715,063 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,867 shares to 76,555 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 91,065 shares to 395,410 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 29,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).