Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Cut Holding by $3.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 47,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.62M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22 million shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17,660 shares to 356,662 shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 540,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 200,905 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn invested in 0.14% or 1.27 million shares. Pzena Invest Limited Liability reported 5.65M shares. Bridges Investment Inc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset accumulated 112,448 shares. 882 were reported by Cornerstone. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gam Holdings Ag holds 11,514 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 78,670 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 9,302 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company reported 3,726 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 40,842 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 363 shares to 35,447 shares, valued at $41.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.