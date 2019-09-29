Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Lifted Its Holding; As United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.36 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 123,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 590,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 714,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 17,910 shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd has 97,521 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability reported 19,685 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 750,845 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 188,948 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). California-based Van Strum & Towne Inc has invested 1.84% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Duncker Streett & has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 480 shares. Smith Graham And Company Limited Partnership owns 56,810 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management invested in 84,970 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 1,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc has invested 0.37% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). St Germain D J holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,133 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 6,378 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 1,265 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 3.74M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.38, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UBFO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.91 million shares or 1.61% less from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 54,110 shares or 0% of the stock. International Grp holds 0% or 8,563 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 191,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,701 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. California Employees Retirement has 76,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 3,699 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). 133,372 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,428 shares. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 20,734 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

