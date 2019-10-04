Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $25.57 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1030.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 266,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 292,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.22 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 1.05 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 87,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.56 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.83. About 2.21M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 80,995 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 426,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.50 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 24,711 shares to 161,110 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 117,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.