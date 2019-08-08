Capital One Finl (COF) Holder At Bancorp Upped Stake; Aquiline Capital Partners Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Cut by $1.06 Million

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 533,629 shares traded or 36.33% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

At Bancorp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 2.49 million shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

