Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Alethea Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $679,104; Cortland Advisers Raised Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding by $7.43 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 1.05 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 2.08 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 4,702 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 81,468 are held by Covington Capital Management. Heritage Invsts stated it has 2,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. Spirit Of America Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 66,222 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Lc holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,382 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Communication, a New York-based fund reported 4,731 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,245 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.72% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Qci Asset Management New York reported 1,988 shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Communications has 1.47% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3.18 million are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company stated it has 401 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,050 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,227 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Battery Storage Pilot Projects – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares to 644,480 shares, valued at $59.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prtn Ltd owns 7,868 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 183,629 shares. City Holdings holds 0% or 84 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Renaissance Technologies invested in 0.02% or 276,899 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 4,140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 112,962 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legacy Ptnrs invested in 0.14% or 3,661 shares. Nordea Management owns 182,590 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company invested in 80,032 shares. 5,069 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 65 shares.