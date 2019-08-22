Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Alethea Capital Management Cut Holding by $679,104 as Market Valuation Declined; Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 6,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 40,640 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $195.5. About 215,112 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 766,558 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.51 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Comm holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 2,300 shares. 297,878 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Limited. 9,302 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.45% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 87 shares. Moreover, Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 26,723 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Glenmede Tru Na has 37,721 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3,010 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Leisure Capital Mngmt has 6,424 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 39,517 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 71,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 5,069 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares to 644,480 shares, valued at $59.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.20 million shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $109.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 381,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.13M shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset stated it has 14,263 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 50,535 shares. 198,868 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Lc has 0.49% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 25,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 41,989 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 1,748 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 31,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,357 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.00M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc holds 165 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 654 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Royal London Asset invested in 21,866 shares.

