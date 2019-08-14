Capital One Finl Co (COF) Stake Upped by First Manhattan Company; St Germain D J Co Increased Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $6.71 Million

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Capital One Finl Co (COF) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 276,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 944,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.20M, up from 668,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 1.91 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 532,817 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,443 shares to 213,387 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) by 92,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,524 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Mgmt Limited Company holds 900 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 235,900 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 11,527 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com owns 12,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 401 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 767 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 109,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 14,025 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 92,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 192,216 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 25,422 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 1,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rayonier (RYN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 134,039 shares to 603,961 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 180,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).