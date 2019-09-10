Capital One Finl Co (COF) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Increased Holding by $22.40 Million; Greenleaf Trust Upped Tech Data (TECD) Holding by $345,270

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 120.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 6,205 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 220,598 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Capital One Finl Co (COF) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 276,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 944,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.20 million, up from 668,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Capital One Finl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 1.29M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 87,345 shares to 364,436 shares, valued at $40.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,115 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 32,008 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 46,780 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 8,913 shares. New York-based Birch Run Capital LP has invested 2.86% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 21,400 shares. Leavell Investment accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Llc holds 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 8,071 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 189,036 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,828 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 2,676 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa has 134,876 shares. Ajo Lp reported 117,925 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 35 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc holds 2.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 38,985 shares. Community Bank Na reported 675 shares. 4,475 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 6,495 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 91,023 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 38,861 shares. 200 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 0.44% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,802 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,733 shares.