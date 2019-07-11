Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Stock Value Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted by $1.62 Million Its Stake; As Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Shares Rose, Shareholder White Pine Capital Increased Its Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 920,258 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) by 72.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 22,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 31,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 68,097 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Accepting Applications for Inaugural Class to Begin in July; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy: April Retail Sales Volume Down 0.6% From April 2017; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Danone; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Expects to Close Deal in 2Q; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares to 18,135 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 9,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, At Commercial Bank has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 13,286 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.5% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Intact Management has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 5,500 shares. 29.16 million were reported by Blackrock. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 70,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 20,456 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 122,237 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.01% or 17,223 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 8,483 shares. 59,220 were reported by Smith Graham And Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 7,350 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,076 shares. 8,415 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. D E Shaw & reported 426,831 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Sei Investments Company accumulated 28,757 shares. Pnc Serv Group owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.61% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). 52,707 are owned by Invesco Limited. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 117,800 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Bain Capital Equity Limited Com holds 112,252 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 311,146 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0% or 24,131 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).