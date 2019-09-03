Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Market Value Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Holding; Sta Wealth Management Maintains Position in Conocophillips (COP)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.56 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 702,600 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 460,273 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,932 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 185,382 shares. 178,936 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.06% stake. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 481,295 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd invested in 3.25 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 20,684 shares. Garrison Asset Management reported 1.81% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Ltd holds 0.04% or 89,429 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 234 shares. Kepos LP invested in 88,836 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares to 1,258 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,278 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Highlander Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 822 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 375,535 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.14% or 5,540 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 39,800 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 39,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,594 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 629,670 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 2,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital accumulated 2,159 shares. Natixis reported 629,660 shares. Kempner Cap Management Inc reported 2.47% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 214 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares to 17,517 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).